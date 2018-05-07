Community-wide Diaper Drive from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day

A local service organization is hosting a special event to ensure all area newborns get a fresh and healthy start to life.

The Prairieland United Way is putting together an event called “No Wet Behinds,” a community-wide diaper drive starting on Mother’s Day, this coming Sunday, May 13. Residents throughout the area are invited to donate diapers to help ensure healthy starts for newborns, a goal that aligns with the United Way’s mission of supporting a healthy beginning to life.

Specifically, this diaper drive, which runs from Mother’s Day this Sunday to Father’s Day on June 17, will help support at-risk mothers and babies in our local community. There are multiple ways to contribute to the cause, such as: donating items, donating money towards the purchase of diapers, helping spread awareness of the community-wide diaper drive and encouraging co-workers to get involved.

There are as many as ten different locations at which diapers or donations can be dropped off. The first of these drop-off locations is the Prairieland United Way Building, located at 200 West Douglas. Other areas include: the Jacksonville Municipal Building; The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company at both 200 West State Street downtown, as well as their brand at 1718 West Morton; the Jacksonville Savings Bank at 1211 West Morton; the Jacksonville Journal Courier; Town & Country Bank, located at 1604 West Morton; Diversified Crop Services at 1608 West Lafayette; Illinois College…and the Marketing Department at Passavant Area Hospital.

After June 17, all donations will then be dispersed to various agencies of the Priarieland United Way to then be distributed throughout the community.