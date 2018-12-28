Company alleges local Baymont Inn owners didn’t pay for $18k in services

A textile and linen service company is alleging that the owners of a hotel in South Jacksonville have reportedly failed to pay for the company’s services.

First reported by the St. Louis Record, Alsco Inc. apparently filed a complaint about two weeks ago in St. Louis Circuit Court against Shiva Jacksonville BI Incorporated and Jay Joshi.

According to the complaint, Alsco alleges that between May 21st and September 3rd of this year, it provided rental, cleaning and delivery of linen service and other specialized merchandise at the Baymont Inn in South Jacksonville. The complaint also registers the apparent total amount due to Alsco at $18,190.79. To date, the amount allegedly remains due and owing.

The complaint reportedly says Alsco seeks judgment in its favor in the amount of $18,190.79, with additional charges for interest, attorney’s fees and “all further relief that the court shall deem proper and just”.

On April 14th of this year, the Jacksonville Journal Courier said in their property transactions report that Southwest Hotel LLC sold the Baymont Inn on Southbrooke Road to Shiva Jacksonville BI Incorporated in the amount of $175,000.