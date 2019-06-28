Complete Schedule of Events for the 4th of July in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is once again excited to host the annual Fourth of July Blast taking place July 3rd & 4th out at Nichols Park.

Charlie’s 19th Hole presents Acoustic Avenue Band to start the festivities off on July 3rd. The band will play at The Links Pavilion from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The celebration on the 4th will get an early start with the fishing tournament for kids beginning at 7 a.m. and the Fourth of July Blast 5K and Fun Run taking place at 7:30 a.m.

Before heading out to the park for the afternoon, snag some free candy and watch the Jacksonville Rotary Club 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m. going from Duncan Park to the Downtown Square.

Head out to Nichols Park for an afternoon full of fun for all ages! The Kid Zone will open at noon and will feature inflatables, fire safety house, face painting, balloon artists, old fashioned games, and much more! Coming back to the Kid Zone this year is Superheroes Saving Smiles and Princess Project where children will get to interact with some of their favorite superheroes and princesses.

The day will also feature the Sunrise Rotary cake & pie contest followed by an auction of the cakes and pies, bingo blast, and Full Moon Farms Petting Zoo & Pony Rides. If you want to see some good competition, stop by the Memorial Area for the Patriotic Pet Contest, Chihuahua Only Pet Contest, and the Wild, Wild Wiener Dog Race followed by a Buffalo Wild Wings challenge!

Kicking off the Pavilion Main Stage entertainment will be a Veteran’s Ceremony at 12:15 p.m. WJVO will, once again, be hosting the Bottoms & Bonnets Baby Contest. Other performances throughout the day include the Sara’s Dance Studio, Talent Show, Cornhole Tournament and Community Summer Band. Wrapping up the main stage will be country artists, Midwest Avenue Band at 5 p.m.

Also taking place throughout the day will be a vendor market beginning at 10 a.m., concession stands opening at 10 a.m., and the Nichols Park Pool will be open from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

Unwind from this full day by watching the spectacular fireworks display over Lake Mauvaisterre starting at 9:30.

For more information, please visit the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website at jacksonvilleil.org or call Brittany Henry at 217-243-5678.