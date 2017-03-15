Comptroller Mendoza Visits Wells Center, Discusses future of the Facility

It’s becoming apparent that the future of the Wells Center in Jacksonville may be in the hands of an unidentified third party.

That was a fact agreed upon by executive director Bruce Carter and state comptroller Susana Mendoza, who made a rare visit to a downstate local agency at the Wells Center yesterday.

Carter announced late last week that the Wells Center was closing next month, due in part by the state’s inability to pay the Center money it’s owed because of a lack of a state budget.

The visit may have been prompted by criticism by officials within Governor Bruce Rauner’s office that Mendoza was withholding $343-thousand in payments to the Wells Center.

But, Mendoza claims she has yet to see some the vouchers for those bills.

“This is about making smart financial decisions. Part of being Comptroller is looking at the books and seeing where we are spending irresponsibly, adding my voice to try and stop that and trying to stop that and bringing accountability and transparency to how these payments are being forwarded and held back. I have yet to receive all the vouchers for this institution, they’re still sitting in agencies controlled by the governor, so if he’s really as concerned as he says about this institution, they should have forwarded those vouchers to me some time ago and not be sitting on them for five or six months at a time,” says Mendoza.

Mendoza was critical of Rauner’s inability to fulfill his state constitutional duty to produce a balanced budget.

Carter was asked if he had enough information to take back to the board to make a decision on the facility’s future.

“Yes I think we do, I think we had a good meeting today, but we do have a lot more to think about and a lot more to be able to plan to move forward. We can call the board together any time, they’ve already said, ‘if you need us, we’re there,'” says Carter.

Carter says the Wells Center received a state payment last Friday for nearly $131-thousand. He is most concerned about continuing services at the Wells Center.

“It’s very important to us to keep the services here in Jacksonville. We’ve established an excellent reputation, we would like for these needed services to continue. However, the Wells Center has had some difficult times financially. Not having a budget has hurt us, we have had to surrender contracts because we didn’t know when or if we we’re going to get paid for those. So for the services to continue, it may mean we have to work with another organization for that to happen,” says Carter.

Neither Carter nor Mendoza was ready to identify the third party that would manage the facility. Carter says the Center is considering both private and publically funded organizations.