Cones With A Cop Another Big Success

Charlie’s Coffee and Cones was swarming with police last night, but not for the reason you might think. The Cops and Cones program saw over a dozen kids, several adults, and many of Jacksonville’s police enjoy sweet treats as part of the Jacksonville Police Department’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap of communication and awareness between the police department and the community. Many children also got to enjoy a ride on the police department’s new golf cart. The ice cream side of things was based on donations from Coffee & Cones’ owner Butch Woods. This program is in it’s third year and continues to be met with positive feedback from the community.