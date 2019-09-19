Congress’ App Challenge Open To High School Students

There’s an app for that. Are you a high school student who has invented an app? Congressman Rodney Davis announced today that the Congressional App Challenge is now open for submissions. The iniativie that was established by the U.S. Congress in 2014 came up with the challenge to drive students to demonstrate their aptitude in science, technology, engineering, and math related fields.

This competition is a nationwide event that allows students to compete with peers in their own district by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app”, for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. Students entering the competition should sign up as soon as they know they plan to submit an app at www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration/

They must submit their work by November 1st. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four – as long as two of the teammates reside within the 13th or 18th Congressional District. Congressman Darin LaHood’s district is also open to the competition. The apps will be judged by a panel of local judges who work within the academic, software, and computer science fields. For any additional questions about the challenge, if you are from the 13th district, contact Jenny Baldwin at 217-403-4690 or if you are in the 18th district, contact Darin LaHood’s Peoria office at 309-671-7027.