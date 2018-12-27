Congressman Davis asking why Gov. Rauner wants to waive work requirements for food stamps

A Congressman from central Illinois has some questions for Governor Bruce Rauner in regards to work requirements for food stamps.

According to an article in the State Journal Register, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, of Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, is seeking answers as to why Governor Rauner is attempting to seek a waiver to exempt 101 out of the 102 counties in Illinois from work requirements for food stamps. Last week, Congressman Davis penned a letter to the governor asking Rauner what justification he was using to request a waiver that would apply to every county in the state except for DuPage – located just west of Cook County and known as one of Illinois’ five “Collar Counties.”

Under federal law, states are allowed to seek waivers for work requirements of the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, according to the State Journal Register. During former President Bill Clinton’s time in the White House, federal law stated that persons defined as able-bodied adults without dependents were required to either work 80 hours a month of get training as a prelude to work if they wanted to received SNAP benefits without limits being placed on them.

As for his stance on work requirements as they relate to SNAP, Davis told SJR that, “now is the time we should be encouraging individuals to seek employment, not solidifying a reliance on government assistance,” citing that, “as our economy continues to rebound from the lows of the Great Recession, I continually hear from employers that their biggest issue is the lack of workforce.”

According to SJR, in his exchange with Governor Rauner, Davis wanted to find out what criteria the administration used to seek the waiver and what steps the administration is currently taking to encourage individuals receiving SNAP benefits to look for work. Rauner’s office apparently offered no response to requests for comment, according to the State Journal Register.

Tougher work requirements for those receiving SNAP benefits initially considered in the 2018 farm bill were supported by Congressman Davis. Despite the fact that those tougher work requirements were ultimately not included in the final version of the farm bill, the State Journal Register reports that President Trump plans to implement the requirements on his own.