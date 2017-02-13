Congressman LaHood Nominates 16 to Military, Air Force, and Naval Academy

By Zac Coffman on February 13 at 1:16pm

Congressman Darin LaHood is announcing the names of 16 remarkable young men and women he has nominated to be considered for admittance into
the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, or U.S. Air Force Academy. In a statement released by Congressman LaHood, he says “I have no doubt that each and every individual on this list would represent their country and hometown communities with the utmost respect.”
Nominees must complete a rigorous application process conducted by a selection panel including veterans and Central Illinois community leaders. The United States service academies will inform these finalized nominees regarding their admission over the next three months.Nominees include

Turner Holcombe – Morton
US Air Force Academy

William Dene – Washington
US Military Academy

Jacob Steiner – Bloomington
US Air Force Academy

Tyler Shekleton – Springfield
US Military Academy

Cornelius Putnam – Chatham
US Air Force Academy

Dylan Panizo – Normal
US Naval Academy

Brock Crippen – East Peoria
US Air Force Academy

Jared Rhoads – Macomb
US Naval Academy

Samantha Ward – Quincy
US Air Force Academy

Stephen Brown – Bloomington
US Naval Academy

Jace Taliaferro – Pleasant Hill
US Military Academy

Nathaniel Fierstos – Springfield
US Naval Academy

Jacob Lowman – Nauvoo
US Military Academy

Joseph McCabe III – Morton
US Air Force Academy & US Naval Academy

William Lucie – Basco
US Military Academy

Titus Williamson – Eureka
US Air Force Academy & US Naval Academy