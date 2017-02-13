Congressman LaHood Nominates 16 to Military, Air Force, and Naval Academy

Congressman Darin LaHood is announcing the names of 16 remarkable young men and women he has nominated to be considered for admittance into

the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, or U.S. Air Force Academy. In a statement released by Congressman LaHood, he says “I have no doubt that each and every individual on this list would represent their country and hometown communities with the utmost respect.”

Nominees must complete a rigorous application process conducted by a selection panel including veterans and Central Illinois community leaders. The United States service academies will inform these finalized nominees regarding their admission over the next three months.Nominees include

Turner Holcombe – Morton

US Air Force Academy

William Dene – Washington

US Military Academy

Jacob Steiner – Bloomington

US Air Force Academy

Tyler Shekleton – Springfield

US Military Academy

Cornelius Putnam – Chatham

US Air Force Academy

Dylan Panizo – Normal

US Naval Academy

Brock Crippen – East Peoria

US Air Force Academy

Jared Rhoads – Macomb

US Naval Academy

Samantha Ward – Quincy

US Air Force Academy

Stephen Brown – Bloomington

US Naval Academy

Jace Taliaferro – Pleasant Hill

US Military Academy

Nathaniel Fierstos – Springfield

US Naval Academy

Jacob Lowman – Nauvoo

US Military Academy

Joseph McCabe III – Morton

US Air Force Academy & US Naval Academy

William Lucie – Basco

US Military Academy

Titus Williamson – Eureka

US Air Force Academy & US Naval Academy