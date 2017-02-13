Congressman LaHood Nominates 16 to Military, Air Force, and Naval Academy

Congressman Darin LaHood is announcing the names of 16 remarkable young men and women he has nominated to be considered for admittance into
the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, or U.S. Air Force Academy. In a statement released by Congressman LaHood, he says “I have no doubt that each and every individual on this list would represent their country and hometown communities with the utmost respect.”
Nominees must complete a rigorous application process conducted by a selection panel including veterans and Central Illinois community leaders. The United States service academies will inform these finalized nominees regarding their admission over the next three months.Nominees include
Turner Holcombe – Morton
US Air Force Academy
William Dene – Washington
US Military Academy
Jacob Steiner – Bloomington
US Air Force Academy
Tyler Shekleton – Springfield
US Military Academy
Cornelius Putnam – Chatham
US Air Force Academy
Dylan Panizo – Normal
US Naval Academy
Brock Crippen – East Peoria
US Air Force Academy
Jared Rhoads – Macomb
US Naval Academy
Samantha Ward – Quincy
US Air Force Academy
Stephen Brown – Bloomington
US Naval Academy
Jace Taliaferro – Pleasant Hill
US Military Academy
Nathaniel Fierstos – Springfield
US Naval Academy
Jacob Lowman – Nauvoo
US Military Academy
Joseph McCabe III – Morton
US Air Force Academy & US Naval Academy
William Lucie – Basco
US Military Academy
Titus Williamson – Eureka
US Air Force Academy & US Naval Academy