Congressman LaHood provides update on status of 2018 Farm Bill

Area farmers have been anticipating the passing of the 2018 federal farm bill for several months now as fall harvest quickly approaches.

Illinois’ 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood has been in Washington D.C., providing his west central Illinois district with updates on where things currently stand when it comes to that farm bill. And as a guest on Monday’s AM Conversation on WLDS, LaHood did as much, saying that talks continue to take place in D.C., and that they hope to have something to present in the coming weeks.

LaHood explains what stage they’re in as far as passing the farm bill. He also says that, based on what he’s heard, his colleagues are in agreement on approximately 80 percent of the bill, but the last 20 percent could be difficult to find a consensus.

LaHood remains hopeful that members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate will come together to get the farm bill passed by the end of next month.

