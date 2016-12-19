Congressman LaHood Talks Trump

The Electoral College is set to choose Donald Trump as the next President of the United States today.

Congressman Darin LaHood joined WLDS’ own Gary Scott on AM Conversations this morning to talk about the transition. LaHood says he feels the mood in Washington is optimistic about the new President.

LaHood believes that President Elect Trump will spend his first 100 days in office, delivering on his campaign promises of repealing Obamacare, reforming the nations tax code and introducing an infrastructure bill to jump start the economy.

“Donald Trump has talked about a trillion dollar infrastructure bill. Infrastructure helps obviously with our roads and bridges but also gets people back to work. We continue to lag around the world with other industrialized countries with a lack of infrastructure,” says LaHood.

LaHood says he believes that the new President will also overturn many of Obama’s Executive Orders.

“All of the regulations and executive orders that the President put in place over the last eight years, he can do away with many of those on day one. For instance, the overtime rule, the fiduciary rule, waters of the US, these are a few examples, but those are things he can do on day One,” says LaHood.

LaHood also believes that in the first few days of his Presidency, Trump will nominate a new supreme court justice to replace Antonin Scalia, who passed away in February. To hear the full interview with LaHood, go to our website at wlds/weai.com.