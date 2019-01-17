Congressman LaHood to speak at event at Hamilton’s next week

The West Central Illinois Council on World Affairs is hosting an event featuring a D.C. Congressman as guest speaker next week.

Congressman Darin LaHood of Illinois’ 18th House District will be in Jacksonville next Wednesday, January 23rd, to present a program titled “Trade & Tariffs” at an event scheduled for noon at Hamilton’s.

LaHood’s knowledge on the subjects of trade and tariffs is evidenced by having served on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over all taxation, trade and tariffs for the United States., during his time in the 115th Congress. The Peoria-based Congressman is also the co-chair of the U.S.-China working group and a member of the U.S.-Cuba working group.

Next Wednesday’s event is a lunch event sponsored by the West Central Illinois Council on World Affairs and is free and open to the public.

For those wishing to eat, a soup/salad lunch will be available for $15 and will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required for those wanting a lunch and must be made no later than this Friday. To make a reservation, call 217-245-6177.

Those looking for further information regarding the West Central Illinois Council on World Affairs event can contact Terry Denison at 217-320-2927.