Congresssman LaHood offers thoughts on Judge Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump’s pick of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court has made national headlines over the past two weeks.

The conservative judge who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. was chosen by President Trump at the beginning of the month, with a number of politicians and news outlets sharing their thoughts on the matter. Among those sharing his reaction to Trump choosing Kavanaugh is Illinois’ 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood.

As a guest on today’s AM Conversation, LaHood spoke about the prospect of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, as well as a number of other topics.

LaHood says he wishes the selection process focused solely on Kavanaugh’s merits as a judge.

LaHood praises Kavanaugh’s judicial record and says he hopes members of Congress approve his nomination in the coming weeks.

To hear more from LaHood regarding Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, as well as the 2018 farm bill or the recently proposed tax cuts, check out our entire interview with the Congressman online at WLDS or WEAI.com.