Constitutional Amendment On Graduated Tax Nears November Ballot

Illinois residents may have a constitutional amendment on their ballot in November. The Illinois General Assembly is on the verge of passing a Constitutional Amendment for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Graduated or “Fair” Tax plan that was a pillar of his campaign for governor last year. For some Illinois lawmakers, the debate over a graduated tax has been 5 years in the making.

Senate Joint Resolution for A Constitutional Amendment 1 of the 101st Illinois General Assembly is currently scheduled for its second reading on the Illinois House floor this week. The resolution passed the Senate on May 1st on a party-line vote of 40-19, with all Senate Republicans voting against the measure.

100th legislative district representative C.D. Davidsmeyer believes that the vote in the house will be much less of a party-line vote. “The Republican caucus is unified in opposition to it. There are still a number of Democrats that are up in the air so, it still could be stopped on the House floor. My understanding is that there is political horse-trading and things like that going on behind the scenes with the governor’s office with some of the Democrats to try to gain more votes. Hopefully that doesn’t work. I think we all know that people like the fairy tale of somebody else is going to pay the bill. At the end of the day, the majority of us are middle class, and that’s where if they are going to raise a significant amount of dollars, that’s where it’s going to have to come from.”

The tax would impose a graduated rate on families and corporations that earn at a higher rate than a lower income family or business. There have been some confusion based on the rates. Initially, when the bill was released, there were no rates attached to the language of the amendment. The Illinois Senate and the Governor’s Office had two different rate tables.

D avidsmeyer explains some of the rates and his belief that the tax is bad for Illinois taxpayers. “The top rate is somebody who makes a million dollars a year. I’m not trying to protect those individuals but the reality is if they make $999,999.99 and the next year you make a penny more, you would pay an additional amount not only on additional income but on everything. Then, the corporate rate the Democrats are talking about could be up to 12%. Talk about a jobs killer, a business killer; especially in small communities that don’t have big corporate manufacturers or corporations that they are normally going after. They are going after the mom-and-pop coffee shops or the local hardware store.”

House Republican Minority Leader Jim Durkin stated on May 8th that the progressive income tax along with several other proposed taxes by Governor Pritzker could be dropped because fiscal revenue was up in the state. With the constitutional amendment, a plastic bag tax proposal, an Internet streaming service proposal, and vice taxes on alcohol and tobacco; Durkin stated that the extra revenue would more than balance the budget.

Representative Davidsmeyer falls in line with that ideology now that funds for infrastructure and other capital investments are protected in other legislation. Davidsmeyer expresses the sentiment he hears from his constituents. “If you want something, you have to be willing to pay for it. There’s no such thing as a free lunch. We are at a point now where especially the road funds are protected, but at the end of the day, people don’t trust government to spend money where it’s intended to be spent. There’s this [overall] feeling of being taxed to death.”



The progressive tax rate as well as other proposed taxes on goods and services will continue. Illinois residents have waited for a vote on the progressive income tax since former Governor Pat Quinn’s administration and the proposed Senate bill by Urbana Democrat Representative Naomi Jakobson first put the bill in front of the General Assembly in 2014. The Illinois House expects a debate and second reading of the current proposed measure by the end of the week.