Construction on Morton continues next week

More construction on Morton Avenue is starting up the first day of May.

Crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation completed their patching work over the course of two-to-three days last week.

IDOT Senior Resident Engineer Kiley Gwaltney says the patching work went over smoothly.

“We completed the patching on Monday and Tuesday, everything went smoothly with the patching. We’re hoping to do well with the milling and paving as well but that will take a little bit longer, we’re looking at probably five to six weeks of work all together at least, with weather. We’re scheduled to start the milling and paving operations on May 1st, weather permitting,” says Gwaltney.

Gwaltney explains what the next step in the process will be, and says IDOT crews will be working on Morton for the next several months.

“We’ll be removing the existing asphalt and then coming back with new asphalt through the area. We’re hoping to complete the milling and paving portion before we get into the bulk of summer, but there will be various other work as far as sidewalks and signal work going on throughout the summer,” Gwaltney says.

Gwaltney says drivers can expect more lane-closures once May 1st comes around.

“There will be one lane open in each direction basically from the County Market intersection to the other side of the bridge down by near Neal Tire. We’ll be milling and paving the lanes as we go and then eventually switching traffic and doing the outside lanes,” Gwaltney explains.

Gwaltney also wants to remind local drivers to be weary of construction workers and equipment going in and out of work zones and be aware of flaggers.