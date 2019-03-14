Convicted cyberstalker charged with possession of child pornography

New charges of child pornography are coming down on a Bluffs man who has been in custody for almost half a year following a previous conviction for cyberstalking.

Thirty-nine year old Dicky Holsman, of Bluffs, appeared in Morgan County court on Monday, as Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll introduced new charges: three counts of possession of child pornography and one count for solicitation of child pornography. These new charges against Holsman come as the result of a year-long investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department. The charges accuse Holsman of having images of two out-of-state individuals under the age of 18 displaying their unclothed genitals, buttocks or breasts.

State’s Attorney Noll goes over Monday’s proceedings for Holsman.

“Mr. Holsman has been in custody since August of 2018 on a separate charge of cyberstalking and two counts of resisting a peace officer. Over the course of the last few months, the Jacksonville Police Department has been investigating a separate offense involving the solicitation of child pornography and the possession of child pornography,” says Noll.

Noll explains the new charges that have recently come down against Holsman.

“This last Monday, on March 11th, the state filed in a three-count charge against Mr. Holsman reflecting the charges solicitation of child pornography, which is a Class 1 felony, which basically alleges that sometime in 2011 he solicited a minor to send him basically pornographic pictures. Counts 2 and Counts 3 allege that, on or about July of 2018, he had possession of those pictures, along with pictures of another juvenile,” Noll explains.

Noll also provides some details regarding the lengthy investigation by local law enforcement into Holsman.

“At the time that Mr. Holsman was arrested back in August of 2018, there was some physical evidence taken into evidence by the Jacksonville Police Department and that kind of led them to begin an investigation of the solicitation of child pornography and possession of child pornography charges. Over the last few months, the identities of some individuals that appeared in pictures that Mr. Holsman had was determined and then, over the course of the last few months, an investigation led to these charges,” says Noll.

Holsman has a somewhat lengthy criminal record, including a 2014 guilty plea for cyberstalking for which he received two years in prison. Holsman was also arrested in 2015 on a charge of burglary and sentenced to four years in prison. Holsman’s next court date is April 2nd.