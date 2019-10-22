Cook County Woman Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash Near Twin Eagles Bridge in Pike

A Cook County woman died in Pike County in a single vehicle accident in Pike County during the early morning hours yesterday. A 2002 Saturn station wagon driven by 55 year old Shane M. Blair of Lansing, Illinois was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 near the Twin Eagles Bridge over the Illinois River in Pike County when the vehicle exited the roadway at approximately 1:51AM yesterday. Blair over-corrected, lost control, and went across the roadway to the left, striking a guardrail on the passenger side of the vehicle. Blair’s passenger, 39 year old Misty R. Norris of Harvey, Illinois received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Blair sustained critical injuries and was transported via Air-Evac helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Both were wearing safety belts. The investigation by the Illinois State District 20 office continues and charges may be pending. Assisting agencies in the crash were the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Griggsville Fire Department, Pike County Ambulance, and Air-Evac.

