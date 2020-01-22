Cookie Dough Bar Recall in Illinois

An Illinois company is recalling a product due to a mistake in packaging and production. According to a report from WAND-TV, The Cookie Dough Cafe is recalling 1.6-ounce Chocolate Chip Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough Bars. A total of 15 cases of it, distributed in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota and West Virginia, is involved in the recall because the bars may have peanuts in them. A worker at the company noticed the issue after sampling it and finding peanut butter in a bar labeled as chocolate chip flavor. According to the report, A U.S. Food and Drug Administration press release said company leaders found a temporary breakdown in their production and packaging processes caused the problem.

The only product involved comes in a 1.6-ounce white and turquoise container marked with lot No. 19177, which has an expiration date of 1/22/20 and UPC code of 850967006531. No other lots or expiration dates are part of the recall. The FDA has reported no incidents of illness yet from the recall.