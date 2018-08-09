Corn and soybeans flourish quickly, sorghum slow; all three conditions improve from 1 year ago

By Anthony Engle on August 8 at 8:36pm

A very average week kept crops moving in the right direction as the end of summer approaches. About 85 percent of last week was deemed suitable for fieldwork, at 5.9 days. The average state temperature in Illinois was exactly even to the recorded average of 73.8 degrees. The state’s average rainfall came in at 1.11 inches, just over a quarter of an inch above normal.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener offers an update for current state soybean and corn statuses and statistics.

Percentages: week 31//1 week ago//1 year ago//5 year average:

81; 64 one week; 54 one year; 51 five year avg. Corn dough

Corn dented

21; 6 one week; 8 one year; 6 five year avg.

Soybeans blooming

95 92 one week; 93 one year; 88 five year avg.

Soybeans setting pods

84 77 one week; 67 one year; 60 five year avg.

Corn Condition: 4 very short to short, 15 fair, and 81 good to excellent.

23 point upswing, 18 more to excellent from one year ago.

Soybean Condition: 5 very short to short, 20 fair, 75 good to excellent.

11 percent upswing, 14 more to excellent/3 down in good/ 4 up fair.

Schleusener also explains the latest numbers regarding other crops, such as sorghum acres heading and turning colors as well as alfalfa hay cuts and pasture conditions.

Sorghum headed

68 56 one week; 80 one year; 62 five year avg.

Sorghum turning color

25 12 one week; 32 one year; 22 five year avg.

Alfalfa hay 3rd cutting

58 36 one week; 49 one year; 27 five year avg.

Pasture Conditions: 17 very poor to poor, 39 fair, 44 good to excellent.

4 percent downswing very poor 6 to 2, 5 percent upswing 3 to 8

Schleusener also details Illinois’s topsoil and subsoil moisture supply ratings for last week.

Topsoil: 8 percent very short, 31 short, 59 adequate, 2 surplus.

Subsoil: 8 percent very short, 29 short, 61 adequate, 2 surplus.

In the local West Southwest District, the average temperature last week was actually two tenths of an inch below average, at 74.6 degrees. Precipitation was plentiful in our region. The west southwest district typically sees seven tenths of a inch of rain, but we got 1.94 inches last week.



