Corn and soybeans flourish quickly, sorghum slow; all three conditions improve from 1 year ago

A very average week kept crops moving in the right direction as the end of summer approaches. About 85 percent of last week was deemed suitable for fieldwork, at 5.9 days. The average state temperature in Illinois was exactly even to the recorded average of 73.8 degrees. The state’s average rainfall came in at 1.11 inches, just over a quarter of an inch above normal.
State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener offers an update for current state soybean and corn statuses and statistics.
Percentages: week 31//1 week ago//1 year ago//5 year average:
Schleusener also explains the latest numbers regarding other crops, such as sorghum acres heading and turning colors as well as alfalfa hay cuts and pasture conditions.
Schleusener also details Illinois’s topsoil and subsoil moisture supply ratings for last week.
Topsoil: 8 percent very short, 31 short, 59 adequate, 2 surplus.
Subsoil: 8 percent very short, 29 short, 61 adequate, 2 surplus.
In the local West Southwest District, the average temperature last week was actually two tenths of an inch below average, at 74.6 degrees. Precipitation was plentiful in our region. The west southwest district typically sees seven tenths of a inch of rain, but we got 1.94 inches last week.