Corn begins silking, soybeans blooming faster than average

In light of much-needed rainfall last week, the USDA has reported that less than half of last week was deemed suitable for fieldwork, at 3.2 days. The average temperature in the state was around 75 degrees, a little over one degree above normal. Illinois received plenty of rainfall, as the state averaged two and a quarter inches, an inch and a quarter above normal.

Despite the lower amount of time for fieldwork, producers declared that progress is steady. State crop statistician Mark Schleusener offers this update on corn and soybeans.

“Corn is silking on 2 percent of acres, same as last year and compared to 1 percent for the five year average. The condition of the corn crop was rated as 3 percent very poor to poor, 14 percent fair, and 83 percent good to excellent, slightly better than one week ago. 23 percent of soybean acres are now blooming, compared to 6 percent one year ago and 3 percent normally. 97 percent of soybean acres have emerged, compared to 92 percent normally. The condition of the soybean crop in Illinois was rated 4 percent very poor to poor, 18 percent fair and 78 percent good to excellent.”



Schleusener also provides a look at winter wheat, hay harvest, sorghum, and pastures.

“Wheat harvest is now 66 percent complete, compared to 76 percent one year ago and 41 percent normally. The condition of the crop was rated as 13 percent very poor to poor, 34 percent fair, and 53 percent good to excellent, a little worse than one week ago. The second cutting of alfalfa hay is now 22 percent complete. Other hay harvest is 95 percent finished, and sorghum acres are now 93 percent planted. Pasture conditions were rated 9 percent very poor to poor, 23 percent fair, and 68 percent good to excellent, slightly better than one week ago.”



The West Southwest District received less than the state average in rain, at just less than one and a half inches. The district stayed just above the state average for temperature, coming in at about 76 and a half degrees. That’s two degrees above normal measurements.

Schleusener says topsoil moisture supply was affected by the higher amount of rainfall.

“Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 1 percent very poor, 8 percent poor, 73 percent adequate, and 18 percent surplus, wetter than one week ago.”



The state’s subsoil moisture supply was rated as 2 percent very short, 13 percent short, 77 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus, an improvement from one week ago.