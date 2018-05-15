Corn planting almost complete, soybeans steady, winter wheat back on track

This last week has been fairly dry in Illinois, giving producers the opportunity to continue the surge away from winter-like conditions one month ago into average and above average fielding numbers. 80% of last week was deemed suitable for fieldwork.

Statewide, the crop numbers are pretty astounding. Not one corn field was rated poor or very poor across the whole state, while winter wheat heading is closer to par at 48 percent, now only three points behind the five-year average. The average temperature in Illinois was 66.7 degrees, about 5 and a half degrees above normal. The state received an average of forty-five one-hundredths of an inch of rain, less than the average 1 inch usually seen in the second week of May.

State Crop Statistician Mark Russell details the numbers for corn and soybean sightings.

"Corn planting moved ahead 16 points and is now 90 percent complete, compared to 74 percent one year ago and 70 percent for the five year average. 63 percent of corn acres have emerged, compared to 44 percent last year and 41 percent normally. Soybean planting is 66 percent complete, compared to 22 percent last year and 24 percent normally. 24 percent of soybean acres have emerged, 18 points above the five-year average."



In the local West Southwest District, the average temperature for the week reached 71 degrees, almost 9 degrees above normal. Precipitation totals for the local district mirrored the state numbers, with just over 4 tenths of an inch, despite an average slightly over an 1 inch this time each year .

Topsoil and subsoil moisture supply stats were nearly identical last week. Topsoil moisture supply was rated as 1 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 76 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was declared to be 1 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 76 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus.

As a final note from the USDA, 2017 agriculture census submissions are still being accepted for those that have not completed their surveys. Go to agcensus.usda.gov for more information or to complete your 2017 census. The ag-census is collected once every 5 years. The deadline to complete an 2017 agriculture census is July 31st.

