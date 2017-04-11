Corn planting delayed due to continued precipitation

The rain continued to fall throughout Illinois last week, causing some delays in corn planting for area farmers.

The West Southwest District received more precipitation than any other Illinois district, as it received nearly two inches of rain last week compared to the statewide average of one-and-a-half.

In the local district, the average temperature was 53.3 degrees last week, a degree-and-a-half above the statewide average. Corn planted in the West Southwest District is the same as the statewide average of two percent.

Topsoil moisture in the West Southwest District was two percent very short, 14 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus. Local subsoil moisture came in at one percent very short, 12 percent short, 79 percent adequate and eight percent surplus.

The West Southwest District experienced just half-a-day suitable for fieldwork.