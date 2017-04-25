Corn planting progresses throughout West Central Illinois

Local farmers spent more days in the field last week than they have all season.

The West Southwest District experienced six days suitable for fieldwork, the highest number for any district in Illinois and a full day more than the statewide average.

Significant progress was made in terms of corn planting both locally and throughout the state. State crop statistician Mark Schleusener discusses corn and soybean planting throughout the state.

“Corn planting jumped by 28 points and is now 34 percent finished, that is six points ahead of the five-year average and four points behind last year’s pace. Five percent of corn acreage has emerged compared to six percent normally. Soybean planting is now four percent complete compared to two percent normally. Oats planting reached 82 percent finished, 15 points ahead of normal pace. The winter wheat crop is now 28 percent headed compared to two percent last year and 12 percent normally,” says Schleusener.

Topsoil moisture in the West Southwest District was two percent very short, 18 percent short, 79 percent adequate and one percent surplus. Local subsoil moisture was one percent very short, 10 percent short, 88 percent adequate and one percent surplus.

The average temperature in the local district was just over 60 degrees last week, nearly four degrees above normal and two degrees above the statewide average.