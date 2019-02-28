Corn, soybean yield records highlight annual crop production summary

The 2018 Illinois Crop Production Summary was recently issued by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Records for corn and soybean yields highlighted this year’s report.

The Illinois Crop Production summary offers the latest statistical records for common commodity crops, explaining how each listed crop performs in the state of Illinois annually.

Total planted area of corn declined once again, down 2 percent from 2017 at 11 million acres. Corn for grain was harvested on 10.85 million acres, down 1 percent from 2017. Corn yield, despite lower harvested acres, increased sharply. The 2018 total corn yield is estimated at 210 bushels per acre, up 9 whole bushels. Production is estimated at 2.28 billion bushels, up 4 percent from 2017. This is a record high yield and third highest production on record.

Total planted area of soybeans was 10.80 million acres, up 2 percent. Harvested area, at 10.75 million acres, is also up 2 percent from the previous year. Soybean yield is estimated at a record high 65 bushels per acre, up 7 bushels from 2017. Production is estimated at a record high 699 million bushels, up 14 percent from the previous year.

18,000 acres of sorghum were planted, up 6 percent from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 16,000 acres, is up 7 percent. Sorghum yield is estimated at 111 bushels per acre, up 28 bushels from last year. Production is estimated at 1.78 million bushels, up 43 percent. Harvested area of winter wheat is estimated at 560,000 acres, up 90,000 acres from 2017. Despite an increase in harvest area, winter wheat yield is estimated at 66 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from 2017. Production is estimated at 37 million bushels, up 3 percent.

25,000 acres of oats were harvested in 2018, up 5,000 acres. Oat yield is estimated at 83 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels. Production is estimated at 2.08 million bushels, up 31%.

Click the attached link to read the entire crop production summary.