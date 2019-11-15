Cornhole Tourney To Benefit Big Brothers-Big Sisters Tomorrow

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Illinois is starting to revitalize in Jacksonville. Through an outpouring of community support, local director Brian Ganz says that things are moving along in getting back up to running to support local young people. Tomorrow, Big Brothers-Big Sisters will be holding a corn hole tournament to continue to raise money for the organization. The cornhole tournament registration begins tomorrow at Noon at the VFW. Play will begin at 1PM. There will be a professional tournament manager, according to Ganz, so things will be run professionally. Cost is $40 per team. First place winner in the tournament is $300; second place wins $200, and third place is $100. Ganz says the co-sponsor for the event will be revealed tomorrow. Ganz says all the entrance fees will go straight to Big Brothers-Big Sisters.

Ganz says that the process of matching bigs to littles in the community has also begun. The first orientations were held on November 7th at their new location at 110 Walnut Court. Ganz is optimistic that matches will be made by the end of December. He says that the background check process is still being gone through, but he hopes that some matches may even be made by the end of the month.

Ganz says dates for the popular fundraising event Bowl For Kids Sake have also been set for a return in 2020. “It’s going to be held at the Bowl Inn on March 6th, 7th, and 8th. I know that Illinois College is going to be on Spring Break that weekend. The Bowl Inn is working with us to set up a separate time for people who are going to be out of town who want to bowl. We’re kind of going back to what I remember to that first or second weekend in March where everyone is itching to get out and do something. Whether the weather is good or bad, you can still come out and have a good time at the bowling alley.”

After successful fundraising efforts at Fitness World in October and continued support from the community, the non-profit organization will soon be back to regular activities in the Jacksonville area. For more information about Big Brothers-Big Sisters call Brian Ganz at 248-5397.