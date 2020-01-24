Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Chicago

A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the Coronavirus, health officials announced this morning.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the 60-year-old woman returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The new pneumonia-like virus had been limited to the Wuhan Province in Central China. The virus has seen victims throughout Southeast Asia and now two reported cases in the U.S.

A man in his 30’s from Washington state was the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus in the U.S. on Decmeber 31st.

Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the Chicago woman is hospitalized to prevent spread of the virus and is doing well, and people she had close contact with are being monitored.

The CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonier said the risk to the U.S. public remains low but that it’s likely more cases will be diagnosed in the coming days, as doctors now believe the virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.