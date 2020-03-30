Coroner’s Office Announces First Death from COVID-19 In Morgan County

The first death in Morgan County from the coronavirus has been announced. Marcy Patterson, the Morgan County Coroner, announced in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health that the individual, an 84-year-old male who tested positive on March 25th, died today at 12:42 p.m. at Passavant Area Hospital. Patterson said in the press release: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual, and the hospital staff who cared for him.” The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

