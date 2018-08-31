CORRECTION: JHS Choir director arrested for domestic battery

34 year old Jacob Smetters was arrested Saturday, August 25th for domestic battery and booked at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 6 p.m. The following is a summary of a statement made by the victim in the alleged applicable incident in the process of filing an official emergency order of protection for the victim, two children, and a residence:

“Sometime on Saturday the 25th of August, Jacob Smetters and the victim began arguing inside the house they shared in Murrayville. Smetters and the victim extended this argument into the garage space of the home. Apparently, Jacob made a provocative gesture by knocking off a hat worn by the victim. The victim shouted in the hope that others were listening that Smetters needed to leave and that the current living arrangement they had was nullified. At this time, Smetters supposedly threw a plastic cup in the victim’s vicinity, and it shattered. A dog that lives in the residence was also standing inside the garage and ran away from the shattered cup. The victim then went to retrieve the dog.

The victim and Smetters are both parents of two children. According to the statement, after the victim told him to vacate the premises and he attempted an assault with the shattered plastic, Smetters supposedly locked his two children and himself inside the house at the interior garage entrance. The victim, after knocking and asking Smetters to open the door, was apparently forced to break down the door, compared to a barricade.

According to the victim’s statement, after the door was pried open, the victim reached into the home and was pushed back repeatedly by Smetters. As the victim was apparently having the door shut against her, one of the victim’s hands was able to grasp the inside doorknob. Smetters then apparently made another forceful push, breaking and slicing open the pinky finger of this hand. After what was described as profuse bleeding while running the somewhat disfigured finger under water at the kitchen sink, the victim requested that Smetters drive his victim to the hospital. He adamantly refused to drive the victim to hospital or anywhere until an apology for the incident was offered to Smetters. The victim then drove their own car to a hospital, accompanied by one of the children. The arresting officer, Morgan County Deputy Potter, retrieved the other child unharmed and arrested Smetters for domestic battery.”

Smetters resided at the county jail for approximately 40 hours and was released Monday at 9:20 a.m. Court date for Smetters’ domestic battery citation has been set for Sept. 25 at 9 am.

Jacob Smetters was officially hired by Jacksonville School District 117 on August 14th, 2017, teaching at both JMS and JHS last year, but only at JHS as Choir Director this year. No administrative action has been taken at this time.

