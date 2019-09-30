Correction: TIF District in Carrollton Accepted, Final TIF Process Is Next Step

WLDS/WEAI News reported on September 23rd that the TIF District in Carrollton had been passed and accepted by the Carrollton City Council. According to Carrollton City Treasurer Debbie Dunlap, the plans for the district had been accepted but it was not completely final. “The modified plan is just one step in the process of meeting all of the steps of the TIF acceptance process,” Dunlap said via email. The completion of the TIF process has not met a final vote.

