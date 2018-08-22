Corridor 67 group approaching 30 years of four-lane pursuit

An initiative spanning nearly thirty years is inching forward as the state and federal governments both continue to set aside funds in pursuit of a larger goal.

The Corridor 67 initiative has lobbied since 1989 to establish a four-lane passageway through the majority of what has recently been established as the Illinois Connection of US Route 67. However, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website, the only spans of the envisioned final product of this improvement venture meant to have what they call “multi-laned divided highway sections” are the stretch between Macomb and Monmouth, the State Highway 255 Alton Bypass, and the 24-mile long bypass west of Jacksonville.

John Power is the current chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corridor 67 group. Power describes the turnout to this year’s annual meeting at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville.

664X

Power describes the progress of four lane traffic on Route 67 currently.

664Y

Power also mentions the current status of the Beardstown bridge renovation.

664Z

According to the IDOT US 67 Corridor Overview, the currently scheduled two and four lane renovations will cost approximately $930 million, while the estimated unfunded cost to complete the four-lane sections in the US 67 corridor from Macomb southward to the Alton Bypass exceeds $1.7 billion.