Council hears recommendations from Municipal Ambulance Commission

The City of Jacksonville’s current situation in terms of ambulance services was among the main topics of conversation at last night’s city council meeting.

With America Ambulance services discontinuing services in the Jacksonville and surrounding area in the spring of 2018, LifeStar Ambulance services has stepped up to provide the city and surrounding area with emergency services for about the past nine months. As LifeStar has continued to provide the best service possible based on their capacity to do so, the City of Jacksonville has created a Municipal Ambulance Commission, tasked with having continuous dialogue regarding the city’s ongoing ambulance provider situation, and provide recommendations in terms of ways to improve upon those services. Morgan County EMS Director Phil McCarty has been heavily involved with the ambulance commission and the number of discussion had over the past eight-to nine months. McCarty says that, at last night’s meeting, the ambulance commission wanted to update local aldermen on the current status of emergency services within the city.

“We wanted to update the council on where we were at, and get them thinking about it a little bit so that we’re all back on the same page in case, if something goes stale, we fulfill our obligation to recommend to them. When America (Ambulance) left, we had some hard decisions and needed to work with LifeStar to make sure that the public was taken care of and protected. LifeStar has stepped up to the plate, and we’re assessing that. They’ve been doing a great job for us and we expect that to continue,” says McCarty.

McCarty says one of the main reasons for these discussions to protect current ambulance providers and local citizens.

“Along the lines with every ordinance, a lot of times, until we have to bring them up and use them, they get a lot of time under them and things change. One of the things we wanted to do is use this instance to make sure our ordinances protect the citizens of Jacksonville in the future. If another ambulance provider comes to town, we need to make sure that the current provider is protected, as well as the citizens. It’s a very delicate balance, and we don’t want to run any private entity out of doing the work, so we want to not rush to make a decision. We want to focus on protecting the citizens for the future,” McCarty explains.

Helping matters along the way has been the Jacksonville Fire Department. McCarty goes over their involvement throughout the process.

“The Jacksonville Fire Department provides non-transport EMS services, so they respond with the ambulance, but if we don’t have ambulances and we have to wait, they’re providing care while we’re waiting for the ambulance. So it’s a benefit for the citizens, the Jacksonville Fire Department has stepped up to a higher level of care to provide that for the citizens, and I think it works out pretty well for us,” says McCarty.

Aside from discussions of recommendations from the Municipal Ambulance Commission, McCarty also wanted to remind all area residents to stay warm during the expected blast of winter weather headed towards west central Illinois. Also at last night’s meeting, Jacksonville aldermen approved the second reading of an ordinance making appropriations for corporate purposes for fiscal year 2019, as well as a resolution approving the 2019 Operating Budget.