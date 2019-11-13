County Clerk Says Plan Ahead for Primary Election Filing Period This Month

Morgan County residents who intend to seek election to a county office in 2020, will have a somewhat smaller window in which to file this year.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggoner updated the Morgan County Board of Commissioners this morning of the filing period for the March 2020 primary election coming up at the end of this month.

“November 25th is the first day for filing for county offices. Those offices that will be up for election are State’s Attorney, the Circuit Clerk, Coroner, and one seat on the County Board of Commissioners.

The Last day you can file is December 2nd, my office will be open until 5:00 pm that night. So you will have the 25th, 26th, and 27th, and December 2nd, to file because the 28th and 29th the courthouse is closed.”

The courthouse will be closed for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Regular hours for the Clerk’s office are Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The County Clerk’s office is not required to stay open later on the last day of the filing period.

Waggoner said that precinct committeemen also need to file during this time.

“Precinct Committeemen will file as well, and they are actually elected in March, but everyone else will go from March to November.”

Again the filing period for the Morgan County 2020 March primary is Monday November 25th through Monday December 2nd.

Anyone wanting to file for the primary can contact the Morgan County Clerk’s office located in the Morgan County Courthouse at 300 West State St. in Jacksonville.

You may also call the office at (217) 243-8581 with any questions.