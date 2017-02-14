County Commissioners Approve Liquor License For Chili Cook Off

The Morgan County Commissioners meeting this morning saw the approval of a single day liquor license for Don’s Place’s 29th annual Chili Cook Off. Proceeds from this years cook off will benefit the Safe Ride program for the West Central Mass Transit District.

Ginny Fanning, Chairman of the County Commission Board, explains the details of the annual event.

“It’s out at the airport on March 5th, that first Sunday. So we issued a one day liquor license for them. It’s an afternoon with a chili cook off competition, usually there is a band. Just a fun winter Sunday afternoon to get together with folks that maybe you haven’t seen all winter.”

Dan Kindred, the owner of Don’s Place, says they hope to raise a lot of money because the community needs the safe ride program.

“I really hope the community gets together and supports the whole thing because we really need to get the Safe Ride Program running so that we can be safe.”

The Chili cook off will be in the main hanger of the Jacksonville Municipal Airport located at 1956 Baldwin Rd from noon to 6 p.m.

The next County Commissioners meeting will be February 27th since the courthouse will be closed the 20th in observance of President’s day.