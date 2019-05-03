County Emergency Management Agencies call for volunteers Saturday to Winchester, Meredosia

By Anthony Engle on May 3 at 3:42pm

Morgan and Scott County emergency service managers are sounding the call for volunteer service.

Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Phil McCarty says Illinois River levels continue to remain above flood stage.

Sandbagging operations will continue in Meredosia throughout the weekend.

Volunteers wanting to help with filling sandbags can assist at the sandbagging location on the South Side of the Boat Dock in Meredosia. Volunteers are asked to make sure to wear closed toe shoes and bring gloves, if possible.

Scott County EMA Director Justin Daws is also requesting any assistance in the vicinity of Winchester to begin Saturday morning at 9 am.

Daws announced as part of the release that the Big Swan and Bloomfield Drainage & Levy Districts need volunteers throughout the weekend to assist in 2019 Flood Fight efforts, with coordination to begin at 9am Saturday for both designated locations.

Those wishing to assist Big Swan Drainage & Levy District are asked to report to 395 Big Swan Road in Winchester. Those wishing to assist Bloomfield Drainage & Levy District are asked to report to 496 Bloomfield Rd in Winchester.

The Scott County efforts are expected to run through Wednesday.