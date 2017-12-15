Court date set for local man arrested for alleged drug and stolen firearm possession

A court date has been set for the Jacksonville man arrested earlier this week for allegations of drug and firearm possession.

Twenty-eight year old Gage Burton, listed as homeless, was booked at the county jail shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday for alleged possession of controlled substances, possession of a narcotic instrument, theft, and aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms.

As previously reported, Burton was arrested during the course of a traffic stop, and that the charges for aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms stem from evidence that the Sheriff’s Office had regarding the suspect and the allegedly stolen firearms, according to Lieutenant Brent Penner of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Burton’s next court appearance has been set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.