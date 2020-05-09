COVID-19 Numbers Rise in 3 Area Counties

COVID-19 numbers rose in 3 counties in West Central Illinois on Saturday. The Morgan County Health Department reported two more positive cases, bringing the total in the county to 30. The 29th case is a male in his 60s and the 30th case is a male in his 20s. Both are in isolation and are recovering at home.

The Cass County Health Department confirmed two new cases. The 55th case is a male in his 20s, and the 56th case is a female in her 40s. Both patients are also isolated and recovering at home. Cass County also reported that 25 of their positive cases have successfully recovered from the virus.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases. Both cases are females in their 50s. It did not identify if they are hospitalized or in quarantine at home. Schuyler County now has 7 reported cases, with 1 reported as being recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,325 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 111 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 76,085 cases, including 3,349 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331.