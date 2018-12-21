Crash in Pike County causes power outage, no one hurt

No one is hurt following a single-vehicle crash in Pittsfield that caused an extensive power outage early this morning.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 1:30 a.m. today, Pike County Deputies and officers from the Pittsfield Police Department were dispatched to U.S. Route 54 near Peristone Airport in response to a report from a female subject walking her dog who had reportedly witnessed an accident. As officers arrived on scene, they located the female, who then directed authorities to a single-vehicle crash just north of the airport.

Officers investigated the crash and found that 23-year old Jordan Clendenny, of Griggsville, was the driver of the vehicle, which was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 54 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half. Clendenny’s vehicle eventually came to a rest upside down in the front yard of a residence nearby. As a result of Clendenny’s vehicle striking a utility pole, police say the crash caused an electrical hazard for several hours with a live electrical line arcing in a tree located along U.S. Route 54.

Pike County Deputies remained on scene with officials from Illinois Rural Electric for safety concerns until the utility pole was replaced and power was restored to the area.

Clendenny reported no injures as a result of the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene. Clendenny was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. She was transported to the Pike County Jail, where she was cited and released on an individual bond.

Other agencies assisting in response to the crash were the Pittsfield Fire Department, Pike County EMS, Pittsfield Police, and the Illinois Rural Electric Co-op.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and further charges may be filed.