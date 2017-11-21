Crash in Quincy leaves Camp Point woman hospitalized

By Blake Schnitker on November 21 at 8:00am

A Camp Point woman has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Quincy yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary information from Illinois State Police District 20 says the crash occurred shortly after noon yesterday on 48th Street in Quincy, a little over 500 feet south of Covington Lane.

Initial details regarding the investigation claim that 18-year old Alize Hernandez, of Camp Point, was traveling south on 48th Street in a 2003 Pontiac and was stopped to make a left turn into the campus of John Wood Community College.

A second vehicle, which, according to authorities was a 2010 Chevy Camaro driven by 20-year old Alicia Rennecker of Barry, was also traveling southbound on 48th Street and failed to stop before rear-ending Hernandez’s Pontiac.

Responding agencies were the Quincy Police Department, John Wood Community College Police, the Quincy Fire Department, and Adams County Ambulance.

Hernandez was transported to Blessing Hospital where she was listed in fair condition. Rennecker was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.