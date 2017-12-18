Crash on I-72 near New Berlin sends local resident to the hospital

One local individual was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on I-72 over the weekend.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred sometime before 6:45 p.m. Saturday on I-72 near milepost 81 just west of the New Berlin exit.

While little information is available at this time, Eric Helton of Illinois State Police District 9 says both vehicles were registered out of Jacksonville, however, the names of the drivers and passengers have not yet been released.

Those vehicles were a Pontiac passenger car as well as a Nissan passenger vehicle.

Helton says one passenger from the Pontiac suffered injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

According to police reports, the left lane was closed for a significant period of time as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.

An official press release with the names of those involved in the crash has yet to be released, however, WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide updates on the crash as soon as additional information is released.