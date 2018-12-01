Crash sends elderly woman, teenage girl to hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Jacksonville Saturday morning has sent an elderly woman and a female juvenile to hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to Jacksonville Police Department reports, a vehicle driven by 81 year old Bobette Vaughn, of Chandlerville, was traveling on Morton Avenue when, at the intersection of Morton and Massey Lane, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 62 year old Laura Toland, of Meredosia. Toland had one passenger, a 14 year old female who, according to a supervisory Jacksonville Police officer, is the granddaughter of Toland.

Vaughn’s vehicle struck Toland’s when Vaughn reportedly turned out in front of Toland’s vehicle in the intersection. Major damage was reported by Jacksonville Police to Vaughn’s vehicle to the front passenger fender and doors, and on Toland’s vehicle to the front fender and passenger side.

Both Vaughn and the 14 year old female were transferred to Passavant Area Hospital, according to police reports. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The 81 year old Vaughn was cited for failure to yield while turning left.