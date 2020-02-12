Crime Down in Jacksonville For 2019

Crime is down nearly 16% in the City of Jacksonville according to Chief Adam Mefford’s annual report released today. Nearly every major crime index saw decreases in 2019. The largest drops came in aggravated assault and battery as well as thefts. The report says that the number of calls for the police department were also down a half of a percentage point from 2018. Chief Mefford says its a good sign that crime is trending in the right direction: “Fortunately, for the last 2 years, we have had a downward trend in crime. It is an ebb and flow. You never know what’s going to happen from year to year. To have 2 consecutive years with index crimes going down is a good positive for the community.”

Mefford attributes it a lot to the department’s community oriented policing activities and programs. He says that being a trusted and visible member of the Jacksonville community is a continued goal of the department. WLDS will feature the full interview with Chief Mefford reviewing the 2019 Crime Report on Friday for What’s On Your Mind?.