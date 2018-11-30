Crime of the Week: Apparent vehicular arson

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a possible Vehicular Arson.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a Vehicle Fire at 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, November 25th. A 2004 Buick Century, parked unoccupied in the 200 block of East State was fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle was a total loss.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, this case is being treated as an arson and is still under investigation.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of any text tip must be “payout”. Find more information at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.