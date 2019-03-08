Crime of the Week: burglary of jewelry and firearms

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Between 6 pm on March 2nd and 9:45 am on March 3rd, an unknown person or people damaged a door to make entry into a residence in the 1100 block of East Independence Ave.

Several items were removed from the residence. Among the possessions reported as stolen were a Ruby stone Masonic ring and several pocket watches, as well as two firearms. A Black and Gold 22 caliber Bearcat revolver and a .38 caliber Gold Peacemaker are missing.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip. There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page. You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com