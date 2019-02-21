Crime of the Week: Car broken into in rural Chapin

By Anthony Engle on February 21 at 12:41pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s office in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday, February 15th and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th, an unknown person or persons used an object to break into a unoccupied parked vehicle in the 700 block of Cylinder Head Road in Rural Chapin.

An undermined amount of cash was then removed from the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com