Crime of the Week: Cash theft from mislaid purse

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Local police received a report of a mislaid purse that occurred in Lincoln Square this past week. The purse was mislaid on Sunday November 25 at 5:30pm and recovered at 10:30am on Monday November 26. However, upon recovery and local investigation, it was found that an undetermined amount of cash was missing.

Police request that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the “Leave a Tip” button on the home page, or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of any acceptable text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com