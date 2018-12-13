Crime of the Week: Counterfeit monies

The Jacksonville Police Department has been investigating the recent ongoing circulation of counterfeit currency. Law enforcement officials are encouraging area businesses to be diligent in the use of counterfeit markers. Police are also stressing that consumers should check the change they receive back from retailers and businesses.

Other than the marker that can be used to display a taupe-like color on legitimate currency and black marker on counterfeit, there is a watermark on all real currency, as well as a band inside of the currency that can be seen when holding up to a light source, and the security thread used on the coat. For more information you can visit the Federal Reserve’s page for frequently asked counterfeit currency questions.

Our news affiliate WICS News Channel 20 has also obtained pictures – derived from surveillance video – of two men who, according to the WICS report on Wednesday, are suspects in a recent incident of alleged unlawful use of illegitimate currency in the Jacksonville area.

Police said the two male suspects used counterfeit money at a business in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville. A link to the video news brief [WICS-TV]

If anyone has any information or questions on the circulation of the counterfeit money, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the local Crimestoppers office at 217-243-7300.