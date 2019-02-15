Crime of the Week: Hit-and-run of empty parked vehicle

By Anthony Engle on February 15 at 8:34am

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent vehicle Hit & Run.

Sometime on February 13, an unoccupied parked vehicle was struck in the 300 block of Park Street near Illinois College.

The suspected vehicle should have sustained minor front end damage.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com