Crime of the Week: Local burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

The incident reportedly occurred Sunday afternoon. Sometime between 4:15 and 4:50p.m. on January 6, an unknown person or persons made entry into a residence in the 700 block of North East Street.

Entry was made through a window. Items were disturbed but, nothing was reported taken at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com