Crime of the Week: Local overnight vehicle thefts

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Police Departments in their investigations of recent Vehicle break ins.

Both Departments received multiple reports of Vehicles being entered in the Overnight hours of November 19 & 20. All the Vehicles were unlocked at the time and among the items removed were cash, credit cards and cell phone chargers.

The activity was mainly congested in the Village of South Jacksonville and the NorthWest side of Jacksonville. Crime stoppers suggest vehicles be locked at all times and valuables removed. If the valuables can not be removed, it’s recommend to store them in the trunk or out of plain view.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com