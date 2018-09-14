Crime of the Week: Local video poker machine robbery

UPDATE: Suspects have been identified

Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting assistance in identifying this person of interest in an incident that occurred last Saturday. At 2 p.m on September 8, 2018, officers responded to a business in the 1900 Block of West Morton. Video poker machines had been damaged and an undetermined amount of cash removed.

The White Male & Black Male appeared to leave the area in a Black Vehicle. Possibly an Audi or Mercedes.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com