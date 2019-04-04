Crime of the Week: Residential Burglary

By Anthony Engle on April 4 at 12:59pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Residential Burglary.

Sometime between 5:15 p.m. on March 31st and 5:30 p.m. on April 1st, an unknown person or people damaged a window to make entry into a residence on Gettysburg Drive.

The residence was ransacked and items removed.

Among the items removed were a Pink 9MM SCCY Handgun, an HP Notebook, two PlayStation consoles, a Frontier Smart Watch. Also taken were assorted miscellaneous Jewelry and an undisclosed amount of Cash.

Law enforcement officers ask anyone that has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the two-county area, to submit a tip.

There are three ways to possibly submit a tip to Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers.

Go online to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click the leave a tip button on the home page.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637, which spells out CRIMES on a telephone keypad. The first word of any text tip must be “payout”.

More information can be found at: www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.